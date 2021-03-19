A A A

A mainline valve replacement project will affect water service for eight hours in Pukalani from 9 p.m. Monday, March 22, to 5 a.m. Tuesday, March 23, the Department of Water Supply announced.

The project will affect customers at Old Haleakalā Highway from ʻIkea Place to Kilakila Place. This includes all streets on both sides of the highway. The project will require water service to be off for 1,000 residential customers and businesses. No road closures are planned.

Upon restoration of water service, residents and businesses may experience brown water. They should flush their water lines (just run the faucet for a little while before using the water).

The department appreciates customers’ understanding and patience. For emergency repairs and updates, call 270-7633.