The Department of Health launched a new program, Kū Makani – The Hawai‘i Resiliency Project in January dedicated to offering crisis counseling to callers facing emotional fallout due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The program also offers virtual events for individuals and groups of all ages as well as island-specific resources and referrals.

“You probably donʻt need an expert to tell you that the COVID-19 pandemic is taking a toll on our individual and collective mental health. Even for those of us lucky enough not to be touched by the actual virus, the impact on our daily lives is stressful at best. And for many facing unemployment and financial, work or family distress, it can be devastating,” according to a department press release.

Some experts predict the mental health repercussions will last long after the virus is under control.



“Hawai‘i is staying ahead of the curve by ramping up counseling and an array of services to help residents experiencing anxiety, depression, panic or just feeling overwhelmed as the pandemic reaches the one-year milestone this month,” department officials said.

Thatʻs the motivation and mission behind the Department of Health’s new program “Kū Makani—The Hawai‘i Resiliency Project.” The service launched in January and offers dedicated crisis counseling to callers facing emotional fallout related to the COVID-19 pandemic.



“It is normal to experience difficulty with adapting to the new challenges of managing work, school, family or home due to COVID-19, to feel isolated or anxious, or to worry about meeting basic needs like having enough food or access to healthcare,” says Kathleen Merriam, Team Leader for Kū Makani. “If you or someone you love needs support, don’t be afraid to reach out.”



Kū Makani is named for the Hawaiian plant ʻaʻaliʻi kū makani—which grows well in strong winds, reflecting a spirit of resilience in challenging circumstances. The program was made possible through a partnership with CARE Hawaiʻi, Inc. and funded by a $2 million federal government grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.