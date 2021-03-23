A A A



































Nine students in the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College Culinary Arts Program’s Advanced Baking class, showed off their sugar skills in their latest assignment.

The students worked long hours to produce delicate and delectable sugar showpieces.

“I felt it was important to let them go hog-wild,” said class instructor Pastry Chef Teresa Shurilla. “This is the last big, showy project of their time here in our Culinary Arts Program. They needed something to inspire them after this difficult year. They’re going out into a culinary world – an entire world – that has changed dramatically. I wanted them to do something they could be really proud of.”

Students were tasked with drawing, designing, and executing their own visions.

“It wasn’t always easy. There was some crying…and some breakage. But in the end, we all had a moment together. And I think the results are amazing,” said Shurilla.