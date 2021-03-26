Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for March 26, 2021

March 26, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
A
A
A

no slideshow

Chris Archer / ArcherShoots










Shores
Today
Saturday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
9-13
7-10
4-6
3-5 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.2 feet 07:49 AM HST.




High 1.5 feet 01:20 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:24 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:39 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 60s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.3 feet 07:14 PM HST.




High 2.3 feet 01:55 AM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.1 feet 08:10 AM HST.




High 1.8 feet 02:00 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:23 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:39 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along north facing shores will gradually lower today through early Saturday, as the current northwest swell declines. A new moderate northwest swell will boost north shore surf late Saturday through Monday, with a peak expected on Sunday. After a very small day along north facing shores on Tuesday, a new small to moderate size west-northwest swell is expected to bring another boost to north shore surf Wednesday through late next week. 


Several overlapping south swells will keep some surf in place along south facing shores through the weekend. A larger long- period south swell will fill in late Sunday and Sunday night, giving a bit of a boost to south shore surf Monday through Wednesday, with smaller surf expected for the tail end of next week. 


Surf along east facing shores will hold fairly steady through Saturday, with a small increase expected over the weekend as the trades strengthen. East shore surf will then lower a notch Monday as the trades ease slightly, then hold at fairly typical levels through the remainder of next week. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
Surf is expected to remain below advisory levels along all shores during the next 7 days. 




ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail.  Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device.  Get the App
 
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments  
  
Trending Now
  1Necropsy of Endangered False Killer Whale Found Stranded off Maui Reveals Dietary First  21,386 Vaccine Doses Compromised on Maui  3March 24, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 58 Cases (24 O‘ahu, 22 Maui, 7 Hawai‘i Island, 1 Kaua‘i, Moloka‘i, 3 Out-of-State); 3 Deaths  4$18M Ferry Pier Improvement at Lahaina Small Boat Harbor to Start April 5  5Maui Firearm Permit Applications Soar to Near Record Levels in 2020  6Maui Mayor Dispels Rumors Relating to High School Graduation