A A A

Shores Today Saturday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 9-13 7-10 4-6 3-5 West Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3 South Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 07:49 AM HST. High 1.5 feet 01:20 PM HST. Sunrise 6:24 AM HST. Sunset 6:39 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 60s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 07:14 PM HST. High 2.3 feet 01:55 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 08:10 AM HST. High 1.8 feet 02:00 PM HST. Sunrise 6:23 AM HST. Sunset 6:39 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along north facing shores will gradually lower today through early Saturday, as the current northwest swell declines. A new moderate northwest swell will boost north shore surf late Saturday through Monday, with a peak expected on Sunday. After a very small day along north facing shores on Tuesday, a new small to moderate size west-northwest swell is expected to bring another boost to north shore surf Wednesday through late next week.

Several overlapping south swells will keep some surf in place along south facing shores through the weekend. A larger long- period south swell will fill in late Sunday and Sunday night, giving a bit of a boost to south shore surf Monday through Wednesday, with smaller surf expected for the tail end of next week.

Surf along east facing shores will hold fairly steady through Saturday, with a small increase expected over the weekend as the trades strengthen. East shore surf will then lower a notch Monday as the trades ease slightly, then hold at fairly typical levels through the remainder of next week.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf is expected to remain below advisory levels along all shores during the next 7 days.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.