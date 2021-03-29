Maui News

Honolulu Board of REALTORS Donated Technology Kits to 10 Teachers on Molokaʻi

March 29, 2021, 10:18 AM HST
* Updated March 29, 10:19 AM
1 Comment
The Honolulu Board of REALTORS® donated technology kits, which included monitors, to 10 teachers at Molokaʻi Middle School and Molakaʻi High School. Photo Courtesy: Honolulu Board of REALTORS®.

As part of its Tech for Teachers program, the Honolulu Board of REALTORS® delivered technology kits last week to 10 educators at Moloka‘i middle and high schools.

The tech kits included computer monitors, wireless headphones, document cameras and various other tech tools to support teachers and facilitate distance learning for students. 

The 6,500-member association raised more than $46,000 to provide 217 educators at more than 60 different schools on O‘ahu and Moloka‘i with the tech packages.

Laree Mowat, a seventh-grade math teacher at Moloka’i Middle School, said the new computer monitor and other tech tools are “really going to help students to learn math virtually.”

Shannon Heaven, president of the Honolulu Board of REALTORS®, added:  “Educators have worked tirelessly throughout this pandemic to continue to teach the next generation of leaders and innovators. We’re grateful for the opportunity to help ensure every teacher who applied received technology tools they need, so students can benefit from a better distance learning experience.”

