Maui Arts & Entertainment
Lahaina Cannery Hosting Easter Fun and Games April 3 for Children 10 & Under
A
A
A
Lahaina Cannery is hosting Easter fun and games for keiki 10 and under on Saturday April, from 11 am to 1 pm.
There will be in-person and socially distanced Easter crafts, coloring and games. All craft materials will be provided for individual use, and each participant will receive a special bunny treat. Reservations for seating are required due to social distancing requirements. Parents can RSVP here.
Lahaina Cannery reminds shoppers that most retailers are now open. To learn more about Lahaina Cannery’s events, current store openings and hours visit www.lahainacannery.com.
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Montana Man Arrested on Maui for Alleged Violation of Quarantine Rules 2Maui Student Selected as Semifinalist in National “Artemis Moon Pod Essay Contest” with NASA 31,000 People Get Shots at Mass Vaccination Site in Wailuku 4March 28, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 102 Cases (61 O‘ahu, 26 Maui, 15 Hawai‘i Island) 5Maui Obituaries: Week Ending March 27, 2021 6SNAP Replacement Benefits Deadline Extended to April 7