Lahaina Cannery is hosting Easter fun and games for keiki 10 and under on Saturday April, from 11 am to 1 pm.

There will be in-person and socially distanced Easter crafts, coloring and games. All craft materials will be provided for individual use, and each participant will receive a special bunny treat. Reservations for seating are required due to social distancing requirements. Parents can RSVP here.

Lahaina Cannery reminds shoppers that most retailers are now open. To learn more about Lahaina Cannery’s events, current store openings and hours visit www.lahainacannery.com.