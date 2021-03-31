A A A

Pastor Hau’oli Tomoso blesses a new fueling station at Maui Economic Opportunity’s Puunene baseyard on Monday, March 29. Appearing at the blessing (clockwise from Tomoso) are: Harry Johnson, Gay Sibonga and Don Medeiros of MEO; Steve Wetter and Kimo Haynes, president, Hawaii Petroleum; Bard Peterson, MEO board president; and Anstin Rodrigues and Matt Mitchell, Hawaii Petroleum. PC: Maui Economic Opportunity

Maui Economic Opportunity and Hawaiʻi Petroleum officials blessed a new gasoline and diesel fuel station at the MEO transportation baseyard in Puʻunēnē on Monday.

The new station, which will go into service Thursday, April 1, was built for MEO by Hawaiʻi Petroleum at a cost of $180,000. MEO will pay for the gas and diesel that it uses, as it has in the past, and over time assume ownership of the station, which includes a steel tank within a tank for safety purposes.

The 8,000 gallon tank offers about a one-month supply for MEO buses and vehicles on Maui. MEO’s fleet of 96 vehicles, including some on Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi, currently uses 8,700 gallons of fuel per month – 8,000 gallons of unleaded gas and 700 gallons of diesel. Pre-COVID-19 MEO fuel consumption was 14,000 gallons of gas and 1,300 gallons of diesel per month.

The new station is expected to save MEO about $14,000 per year in “deadhead” travel costs between the baseyard and the Hawaiʻi Fueling Network station in Kahului about 2 miles away, where buses currently are fueling up, according to Harry Johnson, MEO transportation director.

Maui Economic Opportunity Transportation Director Harry Johnson and MEO driver Terrence Shirai test out a new fueling station on the grounds of the MEO transportation baseyard on Monday, March 29. PC: Maui Economic Opportunity

“At Hawaiʻi Petroleum, we are thankful and honored to partner with MEO on their new on-site fueling facility,” said Kimo Haynes, president of Hawaiʻi Petroleum, who attended the blessing. “MEO provides critical services for the community of Maui, and this was a wonderful opportunity for Hawaii Petroleum to help MEO improve their operational efficiencies and safety.”

HFN is a brand name for Hawaiʻi Petroleum’s commercial fueling network. Other company brands are ʻOhana Fuels and Minit Stop.

“MEO is so grateful for the gift of a fueling station by Hawaiʻi Petroleum,” said Gay Sibonga, COO of the 56-year-old nonprofit. “The brand new fueling station is a benefit to MEO and its clients, as well as the environment with a reduction in fossil fuel use and reduced wear and tear and congestion on Maui County roads.”