Water Valve Replacement in Lahaina, April 1

March 31, 2021, 9:30 AM HST
* Updated March 31, 8:18 AM
A mainline valve replacement project will affect water service for two hours in West Maui from 9:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Thursday, April 1, the Department of Water Supply announced.

The project will affect customers from 3481 Lower Honoapiʻilani Road (Da Rose Mall) and continue to Honokōwai Beach Park. The affected area will also include Maui Sands and Paki Maui. The south bound lane of Lower Honoapiʻilani Road, in front of Paki Maui, will be closed during the project.

Upon restoration of water service, residents and businesses may experience brown water and should flush their water lines (just run the faucet for a little while before using the water).

For emergency repairs and updates, call 270-7633.

