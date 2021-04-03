Maui News

First “Women in Business Seminar Series” Presentation Focuses on Opening New Doors of Opportunity

April 3, 2021, 11:01 AM HST
* Updated April 3, 9:12 AM
  • Leslie Wilkins, President and CEO, MEDB. Courtesy image.
  • Shan Wirt, Director of MBDA Enterprising Women of Color Business Center. Courtesy image.
  • Wayne Wong, Small Business Development Center Maui. Courtesy image.
  • Gary Albitz, Business Consultant, MEDB. Courtesy image.

More than 600 people participated in a webinar hosted by the Maui Economic Development Board in partnership with the YWCA Oʻahu’s Minority Business Development Agency’s Enterprising Women of Color Business Center. The event on March 24, kicked off their “Women in Business Seminar Series.”

This information-packed webinar entitled “Getting SBA Certified as a Woman-Owned Small Business: Opening New Doors of Opportunity,” featured presenters: Leslie Wilkin, President & CEO of MEDB; Shan Wirt, Director of YWCA Oahu’s Minority Business Development Agency’s Enterprising Women of Color Business Center; Gary Albitz, Business Consultant for MEDB; and Wayne Wong, Small Business Development Center Maui.

According to Wilkins, “We selected the timing of our first webinar to celebrate Women’s History Month. According to the State of Hawaiʻi Data Book 2019, Hawaiʻi’s 44,000+ women-owned businesses generate $7 million a year – 47 percent of women-owned businesses nationally are women of color. Our panelists and their teams represent programs, technical assistance, first-hand experience and coaching expertise available to help guide Hawaiʻi’s entrepreneurs to becoming certified as an SBA Woman-Owned Small Business. They are pleased to share a number of resources for growing one’s business.”

“Women have made tremendous strides in their contributes to our state’s workforce and economy,” said Wirt. “Today, opportunities are abundant for minority women-owned small businesses and we’re here to help level the playing field.”

A full list of opportunities and resources shared during the Women in Business Seminar kickoff presentation is available online.

