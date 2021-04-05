A A A

Hawaiian Community Assets reports it has reached a milestone in the development of a comprehensive affordable housing plan for Maui County.

On March 23, HCA presented a strategy and draft recommendations to the Maui County Council to support the building of 5,000 affordable homes for local families.

The plan was shaped in part by community feedback gathered over three months, with more than 1,000 Maui County residents engaged and 256 surveys received.

The presentation is posted online for viewing and additional feedback at www.MauiHousingPlan.org.

Throughout the month of April, HCA is going back out to the communities in Maui County to share back recommendations that participants brought forward.

HCA is seeking help to strengthen these recommendations in order to move this from plan to action. HCA will also share resources that can immediately help local families with housing.

“We’d like to mahalo local residents for sharing solutions and for their commitment and drive to bring truly affordable homes to local families,” said Jeff Gilbreath, executive director for HCA. “We look forward to continued engagement, so we can tackle the crisis of affordable housing – together.”

The following community share back meetings are scheduled for April:

#1 – Family and Community Resource Management Tuesday, April 6 at 6 p.m.

Tuesday, April 6 at 6 p.m. #2 – Make Home Possible Tuesday, April 13 at 6 p.m.

Tuesday, April 13 at 6 p.m. #3 – Make Home Affordable Tuesday, April 20 at 6 p.m.

Tuesday, April 20 at 6 p.m. #4 – Build Communities Monday, April 26 at 6 p.m.

To sign up for these virtual meetings, go to www.MauiHousingPlan.org.