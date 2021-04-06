A A A

Hawaiʻi State Representative Angus McKelvey (District 10, West Maui) announced that the state will be moving forward with a project to replace the Nāpili public beach access stairs.

According to Rep. McKelvey, the $75,000 in funding will encompass the design and construction for the replacement of the existing access stairs which have become derelict.

Rep. McKelvey said the old stairs were “built before environmental awareness.” He said that with careful planning and design, the stairs can be replaced, and beach access can be restored while safeguarding the beach to prevent further erosion.

“I want to thank Governor Ige for expeditiously releasing funds so this important entryway can be replaced with a more environmentally-friendly version that will make it safe for people to access the beach,” said Rep. McKelvey, adding, “The community is obviously anxious for these renovations to begin and getting these funds released is in important first key step”.