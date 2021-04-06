Maui News
Learn About Mediation To Help Solve Landlord-Tenant Disputes During Free Webinar
A
A
A
AARP Hawaiʻi is hosting a free webinar about Hawaiʻi Landlord-Tenant Mediation on April 13 to explain your rights as either a landlord or tenant during the COVID-19’s moratorium on evictions.
Speakers from the Mediation Center of the Pacific will talk about free services available to landlords and tenants to resolve issues about payment plans, rent reduction, property repairs, behaviors or other issues worsened by the pandemic.
The webinar is on April 13 at 6 pm. Register to get a Zoom link at aarp.org/nearyou or go to the AARP Hawaiʻi Facebook page and click on Upcoming Events.
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Motorcycle Crash on Maui Claims Life of Kula Man 2DLIR: $5,281,061,471 in Pandemic Unemployment Insurance Benefits Distributed 3Study: Hawai‘i’s Economy is 3rd Most Hit by Coronavirus 4List of Maui COVID-19 Vaccination Sites and Registration Information 5April 5, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 95 Cases (54 O‘ahu, 23 Maui, 14 Hawai‘i Island, 4 Out-of-State) 6Minnesota Man Arrested on Maui for Alleged Violation of Rules and Order Related to Quarantine