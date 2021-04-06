A A A

Learn your rights as a landlord or a tenant at a free webinar about Hawaiʻi Landlord-tenant Mediation on April 13, 2021. Maui Now graphic.

AARP Hawaiʻi is hosting a free webinar about Hawaiʻi Landlord-Tenant Mediation on April 13 to explain your rights as either a landlord or tenant during the COVID-19’s moratorium on evictions.

Speakers from the Mediation Center of the Pacific will talk about free services available to landlords and tenants to resolve issues about payment plans, rent reduction, property repairs, behaviors or other issues worsened by the pandemic.

The webinar is on April 13 at 6 pm. Register to get a Zoom link at aarp.org/nearyou or go to the AARP Hawaiʻi Facebook page and click on Upcoming Events.