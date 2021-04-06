Maui Surf Forecast for April 06, 2021
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Today
|Wednesday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|8-12
|8-12
|8-12
|8-12
|West Facing
|6-8
|6-8
|6-8
|6-8
|South Facing
|2-3
|2-3
|2-3
|2-3
|East Facing
|8-12
|8-12
|8-12
|8-12
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 70s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds around 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:14 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:42 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds around 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 70s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:13 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:42 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The current north-northeast swell will hold fairly steady through Wednesday, then slowly decline Thursday through the weekend. This will keep surf along north and east facing shores elevated through the work week, before surf drops to near or slightly below normal levels this weekend. South shore surf will remain small through the work week, with mainly background south swells moving through. A larger long-period south swell is expected to give surf a boost over the weekend into early next week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Knee to waist high NE short period wind swell.
Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with ENE winds 20-25mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with W winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with ENE winds 15-20mph.
