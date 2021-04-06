Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for April 06, 2021

April 6, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Jack Reilly

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES










Shores
Today
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
8-12
8-12
8-12
8-12 




West Facing
6-8
6-8
6-8
6-8 




South Facing
2-3
2-3
2-3
2-3 




East Facing
8-12
8-12
8-12
8-12 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.5 feet 07:05 AM HST.




High 0.9 feet 11:46 AM HST.




Low 0.2 feet 05:10 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:14 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:42 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.1 feet 12:28 AM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.4 feet 07:11 AM HST.




High 1.2 feet 12:29 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:13 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:42 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The current north-northeast swell will hold fairly steady through Wednesday, then slowly decline Thursday through the weekend. This will keep surf along north and east facing shores elevated through the work week, before surf drops to near or slightly below normal levels this weekend. South shore surf will remain small through the work week, with mainly background south swells moving through. A larger long-period south swell is expected to give surf a boost over the weekend into early next week. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Knee to waist high NE short period wind swell.


				  Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with ENE winds 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with W winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with ENE winds 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
Comments
