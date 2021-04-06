A A A

Shores Today Wednesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 8-12 8-12 8-12 8-12 West Facing 6-8 6-8 6-8 6-8 South Facing 2-3 2-3 2-3 2-3 East Facing 8-12 8-12 8-12 8-12

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds Northeast winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.5 feet 07:05 AM HST. High 0.9 feet 11:46 AM HST. Low 0.2 feet 05:10 PM HST. Sunrise 6:14 AM HST. Sunset 6:42 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds Northeast winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.1 feet 12:28 AM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds Northeast winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.4 feet 07:11 AM HST. High 1.2 feet 12:29 PM HST. Sunrise 6:13 AM HST. Sunset 6:42 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current north-northeast swell will hold fairly steady through Wednesday, then slowly decline Thursday through the weekend. This will keep surf along north and east facing shores elevated through the work week, before surf drops to near or slightly below normal levels this weekend. South shore surf will remain small through the work week, with mainly background south swells moving through. A larger long-period south swell is expected to give surf a boost over the weekend into early next week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Knee to waist high NE short period wind swell.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with ENE winds 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with W winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ENE winds 15-20mph.