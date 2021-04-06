Maui Arts & Entertainment

Nisei Veterans Memorial Center to Host "East Meets West", April 8

April 6, 2021
The Nisei Veterans Memorial Center presents John De Fries, CEO of Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority and Dr. Munehiko Harada, President of Osaka University of Health & Sport Sciences for its “East Meets West” virtual panel discussion at 4 p.m. on Thursday, April 8.

The free webinar will be held via Zoom and moderated by Kyoko Kimura, NVMC Board Chair. The group will discuss, among other topics, the culture of sports in the US and Japan, gender equality in sports and the Tokyo Olympics.

The “East Meets West” series brings together one guest speaker from Hawaiʻi and one speaker from Japan to discuss socially relevant topics. This series aims to continue and fortify the relationship between Japan and Hawaiʻi that began over 150 years ago and bring a greater understanding and respect of each others’ cultures.

Register online and click on “What’s New” or call (808) 244-6862.

