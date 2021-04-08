Visitor Injured in Jump from 40 Foot Waterfall on Maui
* Updated April 8, 5:09 PM
A California man was airlifted to safety after suffering injuries while jumping off of a 40 foot waterfall at Twin Falls in Haʻikū, Maui. The incident was reported at 1:16 p.m. on Wednesday, April 7, 2021.
Fire officials say the 40-year-old man from Oakland, had attempted to jump into a pond below, but suffered an apparent back injury.
Responding crews from Engine 2 hiked in to the location and packaged the man for transport. The man was airlifted by Rescue 10 firefighters aboard the department’s Air 1 helicopter and was transported to awaiting medics.
The man was then transported to the Maui Memorial Medical Center in stable condition with back pain.
Emergency crews concluded their response at 3:06 p.m.