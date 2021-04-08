Maui News

Visitor Injured in Jump from 40 Foot Waterfall on Maui

April 8, 2021, 3:34 PM HST
* Updated April 8, 5:09 PM
A California man was airlifted to safety after suffering injuries while jumping off of a 40 foot waterfall at Twin Falls in Haʻikū, Maui. The incident was reported at 1:16 p.m. on Wednesday, April 7, 2021.

Fire officials say the 40-year-old man from Oakland, had attempted to jump into a pond below, but suffered an apparent back injury.

Responding crews from Engine 2 hiked in to the location and packaged the man for transport. The man was airlifted by Rescue 10 firefighters aboard the department’s Air 1 helicopter and was transported to awaiting medics.

The man was then transported to the Maui Memorial Medical Center in stable condition with back pain.

Emergency crews concluded their response at 3:06 p.m.

