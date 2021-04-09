A A A

A blessing was held this afternoon for the new Huliau Apartments in Kahului, located at the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College old dorm complex.

Crews renovated three former dorm buildings into 12 two-bedroom apartment in an effort to provide safe, affordable housing for families who have fallen into homelessness.

A separate community center building with laundry facilities, mail boxes and office space for wrap-around social services is also located on the property.

The apartments, located near the intersection of Kaʻahumanu and Wahinepio avenues, will serve a dozen families with the first tenants expected to move in later this month. There’s also a possibility of adding more apartments in future phases, which is under evaluation.































“Huliau means turning point,” said Mayor Michael Victorino, who hosted the ceremony. “These new apartments will offer a turning point for these families to live, work and play right here in Kahului. I want to thank members of the Maui County Council for their support. This project is a great example of what can happen when we work together.”

Hale Mahaolu will serve as property manager, and Family Life Center will provide case management for tenants.

Project funding came through a $5 million Dwelling Unit Revolving Funds grant through the Hawaiʻi Housing Finance and Development Corporation with strong support by Maui’s legislative delegation. Support for the first two years of operations, including property management and case management, will be provided through ʻOhana Zone funding from the State Legislature.

The mayor also acknowledged the County’s departments of Housing and Human Concerns, Planning, Public Works, Environmental Management, and Parks and Recreation; and Maui’s legislative delegation including Senator Gil Keith-Agaran and Representatives Troy Hashimoto and Kyle Yamashita. He also thanked former Maui County Councilmember Stacy Crivello for her early leadership and General Contractor, Arisumi Brothers, Inc., represented by president Tommy Arisumi.