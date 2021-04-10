A A A

Shores Today Sunday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 3-5 3-5 2-4 2-4 West Facing 1-3 1-3 2-4 2-4 South Facing 2-4 2-4 3-5 3-5 East Facing 3-5 3-5 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 07:54 AM HST. High 1.8 feet 02:05 PM HST. Sunrise 6:10 AM HST. Sunset 6:43 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the upper 50s. Winds Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 07:58 PM HST. High 1.9 feet 02:02 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds Northwest winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.1 feet 08:12 AM HST. High 2.0 feet 02:36 PM HST. Sunrise 6:10 AM HST. Sunset 6:44 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along south facing shores will gradually rise over the weekend as a long-period, south-southwest swell arrives. This south swell will peak early next week, then begin to lower by midweek. Surf along north and west facing shores will trend up late Sunday into early next week as a small, west-northwest swell builds down the island chain. Surf along east facing shores will ease over the weekend through early next week as the northeast swell lowers. Later next week, a moderate, northerly swell arriving will lead to increasing surf along exposed shores.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with ESE winds 5-10mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 10-15mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting ENE 10-15mph in the afternoon.