Maui Surf Forecast for April 10, 2021

April 10, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Shores
Today
Sunday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
3-5
3-5
2-4
2-4 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
3-5
3-5 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 07:54 AM HST.




High 1.8 feet 02:05 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:10 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:43 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 50s. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

                            northwest after midnight.		











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.2 feet 07:58 PM HST.




High 1.9 feet 02:02 AM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers and

                            thunderstorms. 		




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
Northwest winds around 5 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.1 feet 08:12 AM HST.




High 2.0 feet 02:36 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:10 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:44 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along south facing shores will gradually rise over the weekend as a long-period, south-southwest swell arrives. This south swell will peak early next week, then begin to lower by midweek. Surf along north and west facing shores will trend up late Sunday into early next week as a small, west-northwest swell builds down the island chain. Surf along east facing shores will ease over the weekend through early next week as the northeast swell lowers. Later next week, a moderate, northerly swell arriving will lead to increasing surf along exposed shores. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with ESE winds 5-10mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 10-15mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting ENE 10-15mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
