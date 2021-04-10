Maui Surf Forecast for April 10, 2021
|Shores
|Today
|Sunday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|2-4
|2-4
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|2-4
|2-4
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|3-5
|3-5
|East Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 70s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:10 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:43 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 50s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming
northwest after midnight.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers and
thunderstorms.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 70s.
|Winds
|Northwest winds around 5 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:10 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:44 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Surf along south facing shores will gradually rise over the weekend as a long-period, south-southwest swell arrives. This south swell will peak early next week, then begin to lower by midweek. Surf along north and west facing shores will trend up late Sunday into early next week as a small, west-northwest swell builds down the island chain. Surf along east facing shores will ease over the weekend through early next week as the northeast swell lowers. Later next week, a moderate, northerly swell arriving will lead to increasing surf along exposed shores.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with ESE winds 5-10mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 10-15mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting ENE 10-15mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com