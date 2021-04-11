Maui News

Haleakalā Visitor Center. Maui Now photo.

The Summit District of Haleakalā National Park is temporarily closed due to winter weather conditions effective April 11, 2021 at 3 p.m. The closure begins at the Summit Entrance Station on Haleakalā Highway extending up to the summit. The Summit District of Haleakalā National Park will reopen once conditions improve. 

At this time, all sunrise reservation holders for April 12, 2021 should check the status of the park at www.nps.gov/hale prior to traveling to the Summit District for sunrise. Updates are expected to be posted on the status of the park no later than at 4 a.m.   

The Kīpahulu District of Haleakalā National Park remains open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Check www.nps.gov/hale for further updates.  

