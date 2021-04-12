Maui News

Haleakalā Reopens on Maui; Fleeting Snow has Passed, Caution Remains for Icy Roads

By Wendy Osher
 April 12, 2021, 6:28 AM HST
* Updated April 12, 9:14 AM
4 Comments
Live Haleakalā Crater Cam (6:30 a.m. 4.12.21). PC: Haleakalā National Park

The Summit District of Haleakalā National Park has now reopened. It was closed yesterday afternoon due to wintry weather conditions including snow and ice on the roadways.

A winter weather advisory was in effect yesterday through midnight as a passing disturbance brought fleeting snow to the upper elevations of Haleakala and more frigid conditions to the Big Island Summits.  

Reservations are required for sunrise viewing.  

Park rangers advise drivers to be prepared for slippery conditions and periodic ice on the road.  

Maui last saw snow atop Haleakalā as a cold front passed through two months ago in February. Prior to that, a winter storm in 2019 forced the closure of the summit for at least six days.

The National Park Service reminds visitors that while enjoying the park, “remember to #RecreateResponsibly by staying at least six feet away from other people and to wear a face mask when you are near others.” 

The Kīpahulu District of Haleakalā National Park in East Maui remains open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Check www.nps.gov/hale for updates.  

Live Haleakalā Crater Cam (7:30 a.m. 4.12.21). PC: Haleakalā National Park
 Wendy Osher
Wendy Osher leads the Maui Now news team. She is also the news voice of parent company, Pacific Media Group, having served more than 20 years as News Director for the company’s six Maui radio stations.
