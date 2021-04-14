A A A

The 12th Annual Hawaiʻi STEM Conference will be presented virtually April 28 – 30, with a student Hackathon to follow on May 1.

Students and teachers can choose between 12 interactive professional development sessions over three days. There also will be opportunity to engage with more than a dozen STEM Playground Vendors to learn about new and exciting STEM products and resources.

The conference hosted by the Maui Economic Development Board also features seven STEM (Science, technology, engineering and mathematics) competition categories for students to have a shot at winning a coveted 2021 STEMMY award and other prizes.

Keynote speakers include inventor, author and TIME’s Kid of the Year Gitanjali Rao. She was recognized as America’s Top Young Scientist and received an EPA Presidential award for inventing her device “Tethys”—an early lead detection tool.

Rao also invented “Epione,” a device for early diagnosis of prescription opioid addiction using genetic engineering, and “Kindly,” an anti-cyberbullying service using AI and Natural Language processing.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The conference runs April 28-30, from 9 am to noon. There also are some evening social events. For more information or to register for the free event, click here.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Need help with logistics or getting your field-trip permission slips, email: [email protected].