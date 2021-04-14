Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for April 14, 2021

April 14, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Shores
Today
Thursday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
4-6
4-6
4-6
4-6 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
3-5
3-5
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.3 feet 09:14 AM HST.




High 2.1 feet 04:12 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:07 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:45 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.7 feet 10:22 PM HST.




High 1.3 feet 03:06 AM HST.
















THURSDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.2 feet 09:35 AM HST.




High 2.0 feet 04:48 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:06 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:45 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Today's small northwest swell will slowly fade through tonight. A larger, short period north swell will arrive by Friday morning. This will pick up north facing shore surf this weekend with a gradual decline early next week. Surf from this northern swell will remain well below high surf advisory thresholds. 


Surf will stay small along east facing shores through Thursday. The late week north swell may wrap around into some eastern exposures to provide a small increase to weekend surf along east facing coasts. 


Small south facing shore surf will hold through Thursday. Distant long period swell energy from the southern hemisphere will provide a small bump to southern shoreline surf from Friday into the weekend. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NW 5-10mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with ENE winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
