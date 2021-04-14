A A A

Shores Today Thursday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 4-6 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 3-5 3-5 2-4 2-4 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds Northeast winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 09:14 AM HST. High 2.1 feet 04:12 PM HST. Sunrise 6:07 AM HST. Sunset 6:45 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.7 feet 10:22 PM HST. High 1.3 feet 03:06 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds Northeast winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 09:35 AM HST. High 2.0 feet 04:48 PM HST. Sunrise 6:06 AM HST. Sunset 6:45 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Today's small northwest swell will slowly fade through tonight. A larger, short period north swell will arrive by Friday morning. This will pick up north facing shore surf this weekend with a gradual decline early next week. Surf from this northern swell will remain well below high surf advisory thresholds.

Surf will stay small along east facing shores through Thursday. The late week north swell may wrap around into some eastern exposures to provide a small increase to weekend surf along east facing coasts.

Small south facing shore surf will hold through Thursday. Distant long period swell energy from the southern hemisphere will provide a small bump to southern shoreline surf from Friday into the weekend.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NW 5-10mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ENE winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.