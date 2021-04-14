A A A

Maui Now

Two people were displaced after a structure fire in Makawao, reported on Olinda Road at around 6:25 a.m. on Wednesday, April 14, 2021.

The fire destroyed the 750 square foot structure, causing an estimated $50,000 in damage to the structure and $10,000 in damage to its contents.

The fire was brought under control by around 7:30 a.m. and was extinguished at around 8:30 a.m. Fire personnel remained on scene this afternoon to investigate the cause of the fire.

Crews responding to the scene included personnel with Engine 5, Engine 13 and Hazmat 10.