Haleakalā National Park Ranger Chris Chow teaches the Hawaiian language to visitors. NPS Photo Credit: Jake McFee

Haleakalā National Park will participate in National Park Week, a special time to celebrate national parks and programs across the country and to encourage everyone to discover the nation’s diverse natural and cultural heritage. This yearʻs celebration is April 17-25.

Hereʻs whatʻs happening at Haleakalā National Park:

Saturday, April 17, Free Entrance Day: Haleakalā National Park kicks off National Park Week by waiving all entrance fees for kamaʻāina and visitors. Sunrise reservations are still required from 3 to 7 am and can be obtained by visiting: recreation.gov. The Kīpahulu District of Haleakalā National Park is open from 9 am to 5 pm. Visitors should try to arrive in the morning to allow enough time to hike and explore the park.

Thursday, April 22, Celebrate Earth Day: Head to the Summit District to join in on some fun Earth Day activities anytime from 11 am to noon and 12:30 to 1:30 pm outside the Haleakalā Visitor Center at 9,740 feet. There also will be activities at Hosmer Grove from noon to 1 pm. Or have a self-guided experience in the park by visiting overlooks or taking a hike. Share your Earth Day experiences and favorite memories with parks using #HaleakalāNP, #EarthDay and #NationalParkWeek.

Saturday, April 24, Become a Junior Ranger: Keiki of all ages are welcome to become a Junior Ranger. Special Junior Ranger activities will be held at the Summit District from 10 am to 1 pm on the lawn of the Park Headquarters Visitor Center. Learn how to draw a nēnē (Hawaiian Goose) and find out how you can help protect our native nēnē! All 4th graders can obtain a free national park pass by visiting Every Kid Outdoors prior to picking up their free pass in the park. Passes for 4th grade students are for the 2020-21 school year and expire Aug. 31, 2021.

Explore Hawaiian Culture Daily in Kīpahulu. Daily drop-in programs are available in the Kīpahulu District from 1 to 3 pm. Join a Park Ranger to practice your ‘ōlelo Hawai’i (Hawaiian language) or go back in time by learning about Polynesian migration all the way to Hawaiian practices of today.

Can’t join us in person? Connect with us on Instagram and Facebook at @HaleakalāNPS during National Park Week for a virtual visit and extend your park exploration online with Haleakalā’s Earth Day Every Day and Junior Ranger activities. Enjoy a virtual tour of the park’s visitor center, learn more about Hawaiian culture and Haleakalā’s koa forests by watching Koa Talking to Me or read up about Saving our Forest Birds.



Planning to visit? Plan ahead and recreate responsibly. Masks are required outdoors on federally managed lands when social distancing cannot be maintained. Make the park website your first stop to learn how to have a safe and memorable visit: www.nps.gov/hale.