A A A

PC: University of Hawaiʻi Maui College

Maui County hosts its first dynamic job fair event featuring virtual meetings at its “LIVE” virtual job fair and an in-person drive-through job fair at the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College on Tuesday, April 20. Job seekers and students will need to explore the entire schedule and decide if they want to attend virtually or in-person and connect with employers directly.

“Job searching online is a new experience for most job seekers on Maui. Job posting for employers and finding great talent is a necessity here as well. Considering these needs, Maui County’s Maui County Virtual Job Fair website and UHMC – Career Link have come up with an eventful day to assist students, job seekers and employers fulfill those needs.”

The two main events are featuring a Maui County “LIVE” Virtual Job Fair at MCVJF.com from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and a Drive-Through Job Fair at UH Maui Campus (in the back lot) from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Students and job seekers are offered two training sessions at UHMC that will cover Digital / IT In-Person Training and Resume & Cover Letter workshops in the morning hours, in-person at UHMC starting at 9:30 am. Interested individuals can register for those events online or call (808) 984-3318.

The Virtual LIVE event is “Ask H.R.?”. It will be hosted by the Society of Human Resource Manager Hawaiʻi Professionals and begins at 12:30 p.m. via Zoom on MCVJF.com. Jobseekers and Students will hear from four experts discussing online job searches, how to land their dream job and then can ask H.R. what employers are looking for when applying for work on online job sites, among other tips to get hired.

The Maui County Virtual Job Fair starts at 2-4 p.m. Job seekers students will have the chance to connect in the virtual booths or meet directly with employers via the chat feature. The chats will be monitored so that both employer and jobseeker connect either online or via email. There will be 20 booths for employers and 20 Partners of the Maui American Job Center along with a few community partners. Employers and Community Partners can reserve a booth online. Look for the button under the banner.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The final event of the day is the Drive-Through Job Fair at UHMC. Employers and Jobseekers can connect through the parking lot where Employer tables will be set up and designed so that each visiting car will have 15 minutes to drive through the job fair and gather company information and job applications. Job seekers also can give copies of their resumes to the employers and be considered for the open positions for each company. Job seekers, be sure to bring several copies of your resumes. You will need them. While you are there, visit the Digital Photo Booth and get a free Resume Photo taken by the STEM students of Maui Waena Intermediate School.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

During the pandemic, The County of Maui Office of Economic Development in partnership with the Maui American Job Center and the University of Hawai’i launched the Maui County Virtual Job Fair website in July of 2020 to address the effects of COVID-19 on the employment situation.

In addition to employers and available jobs, the website offers information about scholarships, current training and skill-building classes offered. The site also serves as an application portal to the University of Hawaiʻi industry certificates and degree programs.

Mayor Michael Victorino expressed gratitude for this collaboration to provide a convenient platform for job searches, training, career counseling and scholarships to help get Maui’s county’s citizens back to work.