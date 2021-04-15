A A A

The Maui County Planning Department will hold a virtual transportation town hall on Tuesday, April 27, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. via live stream on the department’s “We Are South Maui” Facebook page.

The town hall is an opportunity for the public to learn more about upcoming transportation projects in South Maui and is part of the South Maui Community Plan update process.

Panelists from various state and county government agencies will discuss future street improvements planned for the South Maui region and answer the public’s questions about the area’s transportation network. Topics will include state and county road projects to address safety and congestion issues; planned pedestrian and bicycle system improvements; future upgrades for Piʻilani Highway; and future plans for the Maui Bus system.

“With so many agencies involved in our transportation network, it can be difficult to know who is doing what and where projects are in the process,” said Mayor Michael Victorino. “This meeting will help make future plans a little clearer for South Maui residents.”

Expert panelists at the town hall will include:

Ed Sniffen, Deputy Director for Highways, Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation

Lauren Armstrong, Executive Director, Maui Metropolitan Planning Organization

Nolly Yagin, Head Traffic Engineer, Maui County Public Works

Marc Takamori, Director, Maui County Department of Transportation

“Safe, efficient and reliable transportation networks start with good long-range planning,” said Planning Department Director Michele McLean. “This town hall will show where projects are in the process, so we can work with the community to address unmet transportation and mobility needs with the South Maui Community Plan update.”

The public can access the live stream at www.facebook.com/wearesouthmaui at the time of the event. A Facebook account is not required to view the live stream.

For more information on the South Maui Community Plan update process, visit southmaui.wearemaui.org or follow us on Facebook or Instagram @wearesouthmaui.