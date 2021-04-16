A A A

A Kentucky man is the latest individual to be arrested on Maui for alleged violation of rules and orders related to travel quarantine.

According to police, Glenn Hollars, 32, was arrested on Thursday, April 15, 2021. Police say that upon arrival from California, Hollars did not have a negative pre-travel COVID-19 test from an approved facility, and did not have approved lodging in which to complete the state’s mandatory 10-day travel quarantine.

Hollars was transported to the Wailuku Police Station without incident. His bail has been set at $2,000.