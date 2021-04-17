A A A

The County of Maui Division of Motor Vehicles and Licensing will offer driver’s licensing and other DMV services temporarily on the first and third Saturdays each month, beginning May 1, to assist customers who have found it difficult to visit DMVL offices during normal weekday hours.

The temporary Saturday office hours at the Maui County Service Center in Kahului come after Governor David Ige extended expiration dates for driver’s licenses, learner’s permits and state identification cards that have expired since the middle of March 2020. Under the governor’s 19th proclamation, the expiration dates have been extended to June 8.

“I want to thank our hardworking Motor Vehicles and Licensing employees and the Hawaiʻi Government Employees Association for working collaboratively to provide this important public service for our residents,” Mayor Michael Victorino said. “This is another service that was impacted last year by COVID-19, and I appreciate everyone’s willingness to help our residents get their driver’s license and other documentation current.”

The temporary Saturday office hours will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and are expected to remain in effect for three months. The service may be extended as needed.

Customers will be taken by appointment only. Walk-in or stand-by tickets will not be issued.

Saturday appointments are reserved for individuals completing a single transaction for themselves. Appointments will be made available four days prior through the DMVL website at: https://mauicounty.gov/1328/Motor-Vehicle-Licensing

For more information, contact the DMVL Call Center at (808) 270-7363.

The Maui County Service Center is located at 110 Alaihi Street in Kahului.