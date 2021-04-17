A A A

An Oʻahu man is the latest individual to be arrested on Maui for alleged violation of rules and orders related to travel quarantine.

According to police, James McArdle, 43, arrived on Maui from Oʻahu on Friday, April 16, 2021, without a negative pre-travel COVID-19 test from an approved facility, and without approved lodging secured in which to complete the state’s mandatory 10-day travel quarantine.

Police say McArdle was transported to the Wailuku Police Station for processing without incident. According to police reports, the man volunteered to leave Maui and fly back to Oʻahu.