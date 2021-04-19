A A A

A car fire turned into a quarter acre brush fire on Sunday afternoon in Kula.

The fire was reported at 12:53 p.m. at Pueo Drive and Hiʻipali Loop.

Multiple fire units responded to the scene as they made access in difficult terrain. Fire officials say units responding included Engine 13, Engine 10, Tanker 10, Engine 5, Battalion Chief 2, the department’s Air 1 helicopter, and WL10.

The fire was brought under control at 2 p.m. and extinguished at around 4:45 in the afternoon.