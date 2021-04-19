A A A

Maui Mall Village celebrates Earth Day with a free family-friendly event on Saturday, April 24, 2021.

Families and children of all ages are invited to join the fun from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., including a potting workshop, reef-safe sunscreen education, and local entertainment.

Earth Day event. PC: Maui Mall Village

From 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. participants will have 30 minutes to enjoy potting their very own succulents provided by 3rd Day Nursery. All participants must bring a recycled container, no larger than a 12 ounce soda can. Participants will watch a fun skit on how to properly water and take care of the succulents. Attendees will be able to snap photos with their succulents at a garden-themed selfie station. Reservations are required to ensure social distancing and can be made online at www.MauiMallVillage.com.

In addition to the succulent potting workshop, One Love Body Soul will educate the community on the importance of reef-safe sunscreen, and will offer sunscreen for purchase.

From 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Kumu Keoni and his Hālau Te Tiare Patitifa will perform Hula on Center Stage.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Maui Mall Village invites the community to come out and take part in potting their own succulent, and learn about the importance of taking care of our beautiful island,” said Brian Yano, Group Manager of Maui Retail, JLL. “We are excited to offer this family focused entertainment and education at the Center in celebration of Earth Day.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Maui Mall Village reminds guests to adhere to all COVID guidelines while visiting the center, which includes wearing masks and practicing social distancing at all times.