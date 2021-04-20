Maui News
$405,000 Project at Hāna Park Basketball and Tennis Courts to Begin
A project to remove and replace sports lighting at basketball and tennis courts in Hāna Park will require the closure of the courts from May 3 through Aug. 3, 2021, the Department of Parks and Recreation announced.
The contractor for the Hāna Park Basketball and Tennis Courts Phase I project is Lite Electric Inc. The contracted construction cost is $405,000.
The Department asks the public to remain outside of construction areas and apologized for any inconvenience.
