A project to remove and replace sports lighting at basketball and tennis courts in Hāna Park will require the closure of the courts from May 3 through Aug. 3, 2021, the Department of Parks and Recreation announced.

The contractor for the Hāna Park Basketball and Tennis Courts Phase I project is Lite Electric Inc. The contracted construction cost is $405,000.

The Department asks the public to remain outside of construction areas and apologized for any inconvenience.