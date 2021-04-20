Listen to this Article 1 minute

Lānaʻi Fire Station. PC: file County of Maui.

A brush fire burned an estimated 1.5 acres near Lānaʻi Airport before being brought under control on Monday afternoon.

The incident was first reported at 3:31 p.m. on Monday, April 19, 2021 at the FAA Access Road intersection with Kamalapau Highway, about 0.6 miles west of the airport.

The fire was brought under control at 4:49 p.m. and declared extinguished at 7:01 p.m.

Responding units included: Engine 8, Tanker 8, and the state of Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation Airports Division wildland unit.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.