Brush Fire Burns 1.5 Acres Near Lāna‘i Airport
A brush fire burned an estimated 1.5 acres near Lānaʻi Airport before being brought under control on Monday afternoon.
The incident was first reported at 3:31 p.m. on Monday, April 19, 2021 at the FAA Access Road intersection with Kamalapau Highway, about 0.6 miles west of the airport.
The fire was brought under control at 4:49 p.m. and declared extinguished at 7:01 p.m.
Responding units included: Engine 8, Tanker 8, and the state of Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation Airports Division wildland unit.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
