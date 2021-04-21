Shores Today Thursday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 3-5 4-6 5-7 5-7 West Facing 0-2 0-2 1-3 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 2-4 2-4 East Facing 1-3 2-4 3-5 3-5

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 10 mph, becoming

north in the afternoon. Tides Kahului Low 0.6 feet 06:37 AM HST. High 0.8 feet 10:58 AM HST. Low 0.3 feet 04:09 PM HST. Sunrise 6:02 AM HST. Sunset 6:47 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 60s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.0 feet 11:31 PM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.4 feet 06:29 AM HST. High 1.1 feet 11:50 AM HST. Low 0.2 feet 05:17 PM HST. Sunrise 6:01 AM HST. Sunset 6:47 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A northwest swell arriving today will lead to rise in the surf along the north and west facing shores. Expect this well to gradually decline after Thursday. Small surf is expected for the south facing shores through the weekend due to a continuous series of small but long period south and southwest swells. Expect a rise in the surf for the east facing shores between Thursday and Saturday as the trade wind strengthens. Surf will stay below advisory levels into early next week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting E 15-20mph in the afternoon.