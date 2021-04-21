Maui Surf Forecast for April 21, 2021
|Shores
|Today
|Thursday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|3-5
|4-6
|5-7
|5-7
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|1-3
|2-4
|3-5
|3-5
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph, becoming
north in the afternoon.
|
|Sunrise
|6:02 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:47 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly
cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:01 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:47 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A northwest swell arriving today will lead to rise in the surf along the north and west facing shores. Expect this well to gradually decline after Thursday. Small surf is expected for the south facing shores through the weekend due to a continuous series of small but long period south and southwest swells. Expect a rise in the surf for the east facing shores between Thursday and Saturday as the trade wind strengthens. Surf will stay below advisory levels into early next week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 15-20mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting E 15-20mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com