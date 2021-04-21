Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for April 21, 2021

April 21, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Shores
Today
Thursday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
3-5
4-6
5-7
5-7 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
1-3
2-4
3-5
3-5 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph, becoming

                            north in the afternoon.		











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.6 feet 06:37 AM HST.




High 0.8 feet 10:58 AM HST.




Low 0.3 feet 04:09 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:02 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:47 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the lower 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.0 feet 11:31 PM HST.
















THURSDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.4 feet 06:29 AM HST.




High 1.1 feet 11:50 AM HST.




Low 0.2 feet 05:17 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:01 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:47 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A northwest swell arriving today will lead to rise in the surf along the north and west facing shores. Expect this well to gradually decline after Thursday. Small surf is expected for the south facing shores through the weekend due to a continuous series of small but long period south and southwest swells. Expect a rise in the surf for the east facing shores between Thursday and Saturday as the trade wind strengthens. Surf will stay below advisory levels into early next week. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting E 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
