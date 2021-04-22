Shores Today Friday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 5-7 5-7 4-6 4-6 West Facing 1-3 1-3 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 2-4 2-4 3-5 3-5

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.4 feet 06:29 AM HST. High 1.1 feet 11:50 AM HST. Low 0.2 feet 05:17 PM HST. Sunrise 6:01 AM HST. Sunset 6:47 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.1 feet 12:04 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 06:40 AM HST. High 1.5 feet 12:33 PM HST. Sunrise 6:00 AM HST. Sunset 6:48 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The small to moderate northwest swell that arrived yesterday is slated to peak today followed by a slow decline through Friday. Look for a long- period west- northwest swell to reach the islands Monday and peak Tuesday, followed by a slow decline as well. A reinforcing small short period west- northwest to northwest pulse is due to arrive next week Wednesday night. Surf will remain small through the middle of next week along the south facing shores due to a continuous stream of small long period pulses from the south and southwest. The increasing trade wind today through Friday will bump up the surf to small to moderate heights along the east facing shores.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.