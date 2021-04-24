





















The H.T. Hayashi Foundation awarded $195,000 in total grant funding to five local organizations supporting keiki and Hawaiʻi’s culture and the arts at its February board meeting. The grant funding is the first round of funding in 2021 – the foundation granted more than $814,000 to local community organizations across the state in 2020.

“It’s a great honor to support and partner with organizations that are helping to heal our communities by building up our next generation of leaders and supporting some of the most vulnerable in Hawai’i,” said Jan Harada, executive director of the H.T. Hayashi Foundation. “These five organizations are creating lasting change in our communities, and we are humbled to help them build capacity as they continue to provide opportunities for people to change their lives for the better.”

Hui Noʻeau Visual Arts Center received $10,000 of unrestricted general operating support for its Visual Arts Center serving Maui County. Believing in the power of art to help individuals heal and thrive and to support healthy communities, the organization provides art workshops, classes, lectures, exhibitions, art events, historic house tours and educational outreach programs with schools and community partner organizations in Maui County. Hui Noʻeau shifted its in-person after-school programs to art kits that could be completed at home during the pandemic. They also delivered art kits to Ka Hale A Ke Ola Homeless Resource Centers, providing families in need with a creative outlet during difficult times.

Boys & Girls Club of Hawaii, Kauaʻi Clubhouses was awarded $50,000 for their out-of-school and after-school programming, which began to address the loss of in-person learning during the pandemic. The three Clubhouses on Kauaʻi shifted from after-school programming to an all-day model, providing a safe and socially distanced space for students to do their online learning. Students have access to reliable wifi and computers, and staff are available to assist with virtual classes. In-person and virtual after-school programs provide keiki on Kauaʻi opportunities to participate in job readiness programs, volunteer activities, and sports leagues. Through its enriching programs, students can build relationships, develop leadership skills, and connect in a safe and positive space. The foundation is grateful for the opportunity to support Kauaʻi nonprofits, as Herbert Takami “H.T.” Hayashi was born on and spent much of his childhood on Kauaʻi.

Ceeds of Peace received $20,000 of unrestricted general operating support for its community peacebuilding and youth action planning workshops and community response to ongoing stressors and crises. Ceeds of Peace aims to raise peacebuilding leaders through its programs which create community platforms and opportunities for adults, youth, educators, family members, services providers, those in the justice system, business leaders, the faith community and nonprofit professionals. Workshops provide participants a safe space to discuss current-day issues and resources to connect with community partners. The work of Ceeds of Peace aligns with the foundation’s values of love, compassion and humility.

Hawaiʻi Health and Harm Reduction Center was awarded $25,000 to fund grief recovery, education and certification for its staff with the goal of eventually extending these resources to other social service providers in the community. HHHRC supports those struggling with poverty, homelessness and various health challenges, including HIV, hepatitis, substance use and mental illness. Due to the nature of their work, social service providers working with vulnerable populations like HHRCC’s teams often encounter their own grief, trauma and loss. HHRCC’s Grief Recovery & Mindfulness-Based Interventions for Service Providers program will support the well-being of the staff, help to prevent burnout and support the retention of staff who are passionate about helping in the most difficult of circumstances. Supporting social service staff in this way helps to ensure that they can continue to offer vital services to some of the most vulnerable among us.

HUGS was awarded $30,000 of unrestricted general operating support each year for the next three years, as the nonprofit continues to serve some of Hawaiʻi’s most vulnerable families. This funding will help HUGS support families with children facing serious illnesses, social service case management support and financial and food assistance. Grant monies will also go towards implementing a three-year strategic plan to ensure the organization can continue serving Hawaiʻiʻs families for years to come.