Maui Obituaries for the week ending April 24, 2021. May they rest in peace.

Albert Dugay

Albert Dugay

March 27, 1949 – April 11, 2021

Albert Guelliermo Dugay, 72 of Wailuku, Maui peacefully passed away on Sunday, April 11, 2021 at his home under the care of Hospice Maui with his loving family by his side. He was born on March 27, 1949 to Pelagio Dugay and Julia Aguinaldo in Wailuku, Maui.

Albert graduated from HP Baldwin High School in 1969 and immediately enlisted with the US Army as a member of the All Hawaiʻi Unit. He proudly served two tours in Vietnam before being discharged in 1975. He worked for Maui Soda and Ice Works for 23 years upon returning home. In 1991, he enlisted in the Army National Guard with Headquarters, headquarters Company (HHC) 1st Battalion, 299th Infantry. In 1995, his unit re-org to Charlie Company 2nd Battalion, 299th Infantry where he worked as a logistics specialist. From October 2001 to May 2002, Staff Sergeant Dugay was activated and served seven months on Molokaʻi doing Force Protection at the Molokaʻi Airport due to 9/11. From August 2004 to January 2006, Staff Sergeant Dugay was activated and served in camp victory Baghdad, Iraq. During his last activation, Staff Sergeant Dugay served with 103rd Troop Command as the rear logistic support in Waiawa. He then retired in September 2009. Other employment included Teruya Tofu, Paradise Beverage and most recently, Hawaiʻi Coffee Company. In his spare time, Albert enjoyed fishing, spending time with family and talking with friends at grocery stores.

He is survived by Verlene, his wife of 43 years, daughters; Kalei (Shannon) Kan-Hai and Anuhea (Bronsen Faalealea), grandchildren; Kamea, Melia, Haliʻa and Tristan Kan-Hai, great-grandchildren; Lahi and Eli Kan-Hai. Also survived by twin brother; Bob Dugay, brother; Dino Cadiz, sisters; Irene (Tony-D) Luna, Matilda (Eugene-D) Baybado, Lucille Dugay, Leonida (Senecio) Bacsa, Angelita Balualua, and Magdalena Ramos.

He is pre-deceased by parents; Pelagio Dugay and Julia Cadiz; stepdad Gaudencio Cadiz; and sister; Mary Ann Pagatpatan.

Thank you to the staff at Norman’s Mortuary, Pacific Institute of Maui, Maui Memorial Hospital’s Oncology Unit, Dr. Daniel Garcia, Dr. Wendy Chen, Dr. Robert Connaughton and Dr. Mark Velleck. Also, the family sends their sincere gratitude to Janell, Scott and Dr. Chad Farmer from Hospice Maui.

Donald Anthony “Doc” Coskran

Donald Coskran

Dec. 20, 1945 – April 19, 2021

Donald Anthony Coskran, 75, of Kailua Kona, Hawaiʻi died April 19, 2021 in Kailua Kona. He was born Dec. 20, 1945, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Donald worked in sales management and marketing for pool and solar industries. Many people knew him as “Doc” when he was with Hawaiʻi Motors.

He is survived by spouse Carla; brother Patrick (Linda) Coskran of Valencia, California, and nieces and nephews.

Private services will be held.

Judith Stewart

July 11, 1940 – April 07, 2021

Judith Rose Stewart (Magruder) went to be with our Lord on April 7, 2021 after a brief illness. Born on July 11, 1940 in St. Louis, Missouri, and beloved mother of Robert A. Stewart of Santa Clarita, California, and John C. (M. Elizabeth) Stewart of Phoenix, Arizona. She will be deeply missed always.

Arrangements by Ballard Family Mortuary Hilo.

Joseph Antone Pereira

Joseph Pereira

March 31, 1955 – April 11, 2021

Joseph Antone Pereira, 66 of Keaʻau, passed away on April 11, 2021. Born March 31, 1955 in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi he worked as a mechanic.

Memorial Service will be held on a later date.

He is survived by his wife Regina Pereira; sons Kalani Pereira, Ikaika Pereira, Byron Matthews, Ben Watkins; daughters Charlene Farias, Misty Torres, Joy Nani Johnson; father Frank (Edith) Pereira; brothers Fred Pereira, Frank Pereira, David Pereira, Dennis Feliciano; sisters Puanani Cadaoas, Nadine Sumpter, Vivian Sacay, Denni Feliciano, Deedee Rude, Momi Feliciano; 16 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; numerous Uncles, Aunts and Cousins.

Arrangements by Ballard Family Mortuary Hilo

Momoyo Maehira

Momoyo Maehira

Dec. 19, 1931 – March 21, 2021

Momoyo Maehira, 89, of Kukuihaele, and Hilo, passed away on March 21 at home. Born in Kona, she was a retired restaurant cook at Honokaʻa Club Restaurant, and Kimi’s Restaurant, and a member of Honpa Hongwanji Hilo Betsuin.

Private services were held at Honpa Hongwanji Hilo Betsuin. No koden; monetary donations may be made to Hawaii Care Choices (Hospice of Hilo) in her memory.

She is survived by her son, Gaillane (Deborah Toyozaki-Maehira) Maehira of Hilo; daughters, Glynnis (Ron) Dolan of Hilo, Faye (Myles) Azeka of Lihue, and Patti (Kean) Umeda of Hilo; brother, Steve (Dorothy) Shimizu of Laguna Woods, CA; sisters, Betty Morioka of Honolulu, and Sue Tanaka of Seattle, WA; seven grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.

Arrangements by Ballard Family Mortuary Hilo

Mary Lou Kala

Mary Lou Kala

Sept. 28, 1938 – April 5, 2021

Betty Lou Kala, 82, of Wailuku, Maui, passed on April 5, 2021, at her home surrounded by family, under the care of Hospice Maui. She was born on Sept. 28, 1938, in Honolulu.

Due to COVID-19, private family services will be held followed by a public drive through visitation from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Thursday, April 29, 2021, at Ballard Family Mortuary. Betty Lou will be laid to rest at the Maui Veteran’s Cemetery in Makawao.

Betty Lou was a retired Teacher at Maui High School.

She is survived by her son, Gregory Kamana Kala (Albideen “Abby” N.) and their children, Ronald Aki Kamana Kala (Victoria), Joseph K. Kala, Gregory Keahi Kala; her daughter, Mary Kaui Kala-Brook (Elzie G. Brook) and their children, Steve Austin Swann, Matthew Swann, Makayla Swann; sister, Leona Ching; and many nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ronald Aki Kamana Kala; sons, Earl Kalona Kala, David Kaulana Kala; her parents, Peter Leng Fook Ching, Christina Kamomi Rodrigues Ching; and brothers, Peter Ching, Harvey Ching and Clifford Ching.

Paul Damien DeCoite

Paul Damien DeCoite

April 28, 1936 – April 06, 2021

Paul Damien DeCoite, 84, of Kula, Maui, passed at his home surrounded by family on April 6, 2021, under the care of Bayada and Islands Hospice. He was born on April 28, 1936 in Kokomo.

Due to COVID-19, private services will be held followed by a private burial at the Maui Veteran’s Cemetery.

Paul retired as caretaker at the Maui Veteran’s Cemetery in Makawao. He is survived by his loving wife, Nancy DeCoite; children, Paul (Tracie) DeCoite, Carolyn (Michael) Malabon, Linda DeCoite, Lyndell DeCoite; grandchildren, Mikiala Malabon, Paul DeCoite III, Kimo Malabon, Kaimana Malabon, Chrystal Cardoza, Raelyn DeCoite; great-grandchild, Kaya Malabon; sisters, Sister Maria Goretti, Dottie (Sonnydeceased) Franco, Agnes (Edward-deceased) Fernandez, Ann (Lionel-deceased) Cravalho, Donna DeCoite Chong; and brother, Chucky (Molly) DeCoite. He was predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Lillian DeCoite; and siblings, Joseph, Bernard, Anthony, Marion, Kenneth, Phyllis, Peter, Richard, Thomas George and James.

Kalanilehua “Hua” Gerard

Kalanilehua “Hua” Gerard

Aug. 11, 1977 – April 13, 2021

Lehua Gerard, 43, of Makawao, Maui, passed away on April 13, 2021, with family at her side, under the care of Islands Hospice of Maui. She was born on Aug. 11, 1977, in Wailuku.

Due to COVID-19, private services will be held.

Lehua was a Technician at Terminix for 19 years and a porter at the airport for SAS. She was predeceased by her mother, Sheila Gerard and her brother Brandon Gerard. She is survived by her Father Kelvin Gerard her brother Chad (Hoku) Gerard nephew’s Lauloakuikamakani and Cheyn and niece CharLeeRae.

She is also survived by her beloved wife for 17 years Mahina Gerard; children, Sheldon (Keolani Akana) Akina, Tita (Nawaiʻeha Kala) Akina, Kukamaehu (Lexi Nakamura) Akina, Pilikapuʻuwai Akina and Hilinaʻi Akina; and grandchildren: Payton, Faith, Johnny Boy, Zaliah, Kapua, Blaze and Kapeʻa.

Lehua loved softball and played her whole life and excelled in it. She created Team PONO women’s softball team, a close net of friends that became family. She also loved putting on drag shows “FANTASY OF ILLUSIONS” and the performers also becoming family as well. She loved traveling-VEGAS especially and hanging out with friends and family on the weekends. Always so loving, always there to help anyone with anything. Always smiling and laughing and a true jokester. A PURE HEART OF GOLD, YOU ARE TRULY “GOLDEN.”

The family would like to thank Islands Hospice for their support and care through this difficult time.

Lucy Wainee Meyer (Ynigues)

Lucy Meyer

May 24, 1928 – March 30, 2021

Lucy Wainee Ynigues Meyer, 92, of Hilo, passed away on March 30 at Life Care Center of Hilo. Born in Waipunalei, she was a retired Postmaster for the Laupāhoehoe Post Office.

Private services to be held.

She is predeceased by her parents, Marcus A. and Annie Akiona Ynigues, brothers, William (Margaret) Ynigues of Paauilo, and John Ynigues of Mililani; sisters, Ruth (Santiago) Navalta of Hilo, Mary (Mariano) Alfiler of Paauilo, Valentina (Albert) Mahuna of Waimea, Ruby Hicks of Hilo, and Annie (Conrad) Fernandez of Honolulu.

Survived by her son, Lionel (Carol) Meyer of Hilo; daughter, Karen (Darrell Howard) Meyer of Pepeekeo; brother, Thomas Ynigues of Honolulu; sister, Beatrice (Edwin) Narte of Los Angeles, CA; five Grandchildren, eight Great-Grandchildren, numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Donovan Leoaloha Doni Lono

Donovan Lono

May 30, 1967 – March 12, 2021

Donovan “Doni” Leoaloha Lono, 53, of Wailuku, Hawaiʻi peacefully passed on March 12, 2021 at Maui Memorial Medical Center in Wailuku. He was born on May 30, 1967 to Francis Kikaha Lono Jr. and Anna Lauwa’e Kahaleuahi Lono in Hāna, Maui.

He is survived by his wife; Sandra Leinaala Hapakuka-Lono, sons; Gavin (Wahineholani) Kaniela Hapakuka, Tyson (Kanoe) Leoaloha Hapakuka-Lono, Sheaden Rowan (Nahe) Kamanuwai Hapakuka-Lono, Jarron Kuulei Hapakuka-Lono, daughter; Shaenis (Charlie) Kauiminoakaomaikalani Hapakuka-Lono, mother; Lauwae Kahaleuahi Lono, brothers Arnold Kekaha Lono, Donald (Franka) Iokewe Lono, 15 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, six god children, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is pre-deceased by his father; Francis Kikaha Lono Jr. and sisters; Marilynn Puamohala Lono and Orieth Kehaulani Lono.

Due to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, those in attendance are kindly asked to wear masks and practice social distancing at all times.

Mila Tomas Alupay

Mila Alupay

Oct. 17, 1943 – March 24, 2021

Mila Tomas Alupay,

Our loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, passed away on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. She was born in San Nicolas, Ilocos Norte, Phillippines on Oct. 17, 1943.

Mila was born to Victor Tomas Sr(deceased) and Prudencia Campos Tomas. Mila migrated to Hawaiʻi in 1962 as a visitor but later received a student visa. She attended Maui Community College and graduated with an Associate in Science in Accounting. She has worked in different places that included: Maui Farmers Co-op – 1972, Ooka Supermarket – 1976, Bank of Hawaiʻi – 1978, Woolworth – 1984, back to Bank of Hawaiʻi – 1989, back to Ooka’s in 1990’s, and Walmart – 2001 until her passing. In 1972 she married Ely Alupay in the Philippines and later he joined Mila here on Maui. They welcomed their first child Emily in 1973 and their second child Randy in 1976. Mila enjoyed cooking for her family and watching Filipino shows on TV, and most especially, enjoyed talking via video chat with her grandchildren. Although she is no longer here, she will continue to live in the hearts of her children Emily Alupay and Randy (Michelle) Alupay, her grandchildren Breana Elise and Riley Malia, her mother Prudencia Campos Tomas, her siblings Ernesto Tomas and Carmen (Clement) Orquia, and her many nieces and nephews.

She is together now with her husband Ely Alupay and her father Victor Tomas Sr., and her brother Victor Tomas Jr.

Visitation will be held at Norman’s Mortuary on Friday, April 30, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. with continued visitation on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. A private burial will be held at Maui Memorial Park Cemetery in Wailuku.

Due to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, those in attendance are kindly asked to wear masks and practice social distancing at all times. Seating will be limited to family RSVP. All other visitors will walk through visitation and exit through the back of the funeral home.

Maria Visitacion Mendoza

Maria Mendoza

Nov. 06, 1925 – March 25, 2021

Maria Visitacion Mendoza,

Our beloved mother, passed away peacefully surrounded by her love once and family on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at the age of 95. She was born in Bacarra, Ilocos Norte, Philippines on Nov. 6, 1925.

She is now together with her husband, Juan C. Mendoza along with her sisters and brother.

Maria was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and embraced every chance and moment with them.

Although she is no longer here, she will continue to live in the hearts of her children, Lynna (Joe) Rumbaoa, Arsenio (Odette) Mendoza; grandchildren, Gail Rumbaoa, Angie Rumbaoa, Gina (David) Ruiz, Katrina Mendoza, Michael (Ayana) Mendoza; great-grandchildren, Amber Covarrubias and Marcus Mendoza.

Visitation will be held on April 28, 2021 at Norman’s Mortuary from 10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.. Burial to follow at Maui Memorial Park Cemetery.

Due to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, those in attendance are asked to kindly wear masks and practice social distancing. Seating for services are limited to the family request RSVP only.

Kalolaine Nusi

Kalolaine Nusi

Nov. 15, 1976 – Feb. 05, 2021

Kalolaine Nusi is survived by her husband, Vaiangina Nusi

Pre-deceased by parents: father, Sekonaia Vea and mother, Lavinia Vea

Survived by siblings: Mele (Steven) Takafua, Vaikoula (Ana) Vea, Finau (Tafilangi) Lavelua

Due to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, the family kindly asks for those in attendance to wear masks and practice social distancing in and out of our funeral home.

Attending guests, please note seating will be limited to the family RSVP list. All others will need to do walk through, pay their respects and exit the rear of the funeral home. We thank you for your cooperation.

Cyrilla A’alona Kealohanui

Cyrilla A’alona Kealohanui

March 13, 1939 – March 19, 2021

Cyrilla Aʻalona Kealohanui, 82 of Kahului, Maui passed on March 19, 2021 at Maui Memorial Medical Center. She was born on March 13,1939 and raised in Kahakuloa, Maui. She is the youngest sister of the late Hoʻopiʻi Brothers, She is survived by her brother, Herbert (Eloise) Kenolio Sr. and sister, Abigail Hoʻopiʻi. She always had a smile on her face, a heart of gold with arms wide open to give hugs big as a “Teddy bear.”

Cyrilla was predeceased by her loving husband Helio Kealohanui Sr. and survived by her children, grandson and eight great grandkids. Sons: Helio Kealohanui Jr., John Kealohanui, Timothy Kealohanui, Helio(Jodie) Kealohanui III. Daughter: Kalai (Lawena) Kealohanui. Grandson: Williama (Trisha) Kealohanui. Hanai son: Derrick Velez and eight Great Grandchildren: Hulali, Kaitlin, Robert, Aizek, Helio K. IV “Ehanui”, Lovely, Williama Jr. “Amanui” and Lawrence-Paizley “Lawanui.”

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic: A Private service will be held for immediate family Friday, April 23, 2021 at Ballard Family Mortuary, followed by a Drive through visitation 10:45 a.m. – 1 p.m, burial to follow 2 p.m. at Maui Memorial Park Cemetery in Wailuku.

The ʻohana requests for all visitors to please remember to wear there face masks and practice social distancing.

Shizue Fujiyama (Nakamura)

June 03, 1922 – April 05, 2021

Shizue Fujiyama, 98 of Keaʻau, passed away on April 5 at a care home in Hilo. Born in Keaʻau, she was a homemaker, and a member of Puna Hongwanji Mission.

Services to be announced at a later date. No flowers, no koden.

She is survived by her sons, Curtis Fujiyama, and Darryl Fujiyama of Keaʻau; daughter, Angela Yanabu of San Jose, CA; brother, Roy (Lorraine) Nakamura of Honolulu; sister, Alice Oie of Keaʻau, one grandchild, two great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, and nephews.

Arrangements by Ballard Family Mortuary Hilo.

Myrna Agtarap

Myrna Galicia Agtarap

Sept. 18, 1959 – March 28, 2021