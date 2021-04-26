Maui Humane Society photo. Photo Courtesy MHS

After successfully finding forever homes for 18,359 pets in 2020 alone, BISSELL Pet Foundation is again aiming to Empty the Shelters by sponsoring reduced adoption fees of $25 or less at 200 participating shelters, including the Maui Humane Society from May 5-9, 2021.

BISSELL Pet Foundation’s mission to find every pet a loving home is the driving force behind Empty the Shelters. In 2016, BPF created this reduced-fee adoption event to make an immediate impact on the nation’s ongoing pet homelessness problem.

Since then, this program has encouraged prospective pet owners to consider adoption as their first option when bringing a pet into their family. A total of 49,360 pets have found homes from this program’s efforts nationwide.

BPF makes adoption affordable and reimburses shelters for every pet adopted during the event to help cover spay/neuter, microchipping, vaccination, and other costs of care. Since 2016, BPF has expanded its reach from 24 shelters in 1 state to 365 shelters in 43 states + Canada.

“The national Empty the Shelters event in May will be our largest yet, and as a small foundation, we are incredibly proud to see the growth of this program as we continue to expand its impact,” said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “Empty the Shelters not only helps our shelter partners free up space in their facilities, but it places pets in permanent homes. It’s a win-win for everyone involved…our partners, ETS adopters, and most importantly, the pets.”

BPF will also honor foster-to-adopt cases that start as fosters during May 5-9 and are finalized up to one week after the event.

BPF urges families to do their research prior to May 5, as many participating organizations like Maui Humane Society are still operating under restricted protocols and procedures.