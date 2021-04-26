Maui News
Training at Coach Soichi Sakamoto Pool, April 30 and May 1
The Department of Parks and Recreation and the Maui Fire Department will hold personnel training from 8 a.m. to noon on Friday, April 30, and Saturday, May 1, 2021, at the Coach Soichi Sakamoto Pool in Wailuku.
The Department of Parks and Recreation reports that training will leave the pool unavailable to the general public for half a day on these dates.
Reservations for public lap swimming will be available for 1, 2 and 3 p.m. time slots on April 30 and May 1.
The Department of Parks and Recreation apologizes for any inconvenience. For General Parks and Recreation information, visit www.mauicounty.gov/parks.
