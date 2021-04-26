Two Residents Displaced from Home Fire in Waikapū, Maui

April 26, 2021, 10:06 AM HST
* Updated April 26, 10:15 AM
1 Comment
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio...
A
A
A

Maui Now

Two residents were displaced from their home following an early morning house fire in Waikapū, Maui.

The fire was reported at 12:41 a.m. on Monday, April 26, on Keilio Place.

Fire officials say both residents were transported to the Maui Memorial Medical Center for possible smoke inhalation. Personnel from the Red Cross were also on hand to assist with immediate needs.

According to department reports, residents utilized a garden hose prior to the arrival of firefighters, and they were able to substantially knock down the fire.

Crews were able to bring the fire under control by 1:22 a.m., and extinguished the fire by 3:37 a.m.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The fire caused an estimated $300,000 in damage. The cause of the fire is undetermined.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Crews responding to the blaze included Engine 1, Engine 10, Rescue 10 and Hazmat 10.

E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments (1)
Trending Now
1Maui Obituaries: Week Ending April 25, 2021 2April 25, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 122 Cases (98 O‘ahu, 12 Maui, 6 Hawai‘i Island, 3 Kaua‘i, 3 Out-of-State) 3First HUD 184 Mortgage Loan Prequalification Issued to a Farmer on Hawaiian Home Lands 416 New Members Join Maui Police Department’s Crisis Intervention Team 5Maui Lane Closures: April 24-30 61,000+ Doses Administered at Wailuku Mass Vaccination Event Today