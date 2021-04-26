Maui Now

Two residents were displaced from their home following an early morning house fire in Waikapū, Maui.

The fire was reported at 12:41 a.m. on Monday, April 26, on Keilio Place.

Fire officials say both residents were transported to the Maui Memorial Medical Center for possible smoke inhalation. Personnel from the Red Cross were also on hand to assist with immediate needs.

According to department reports, residents utilized a garden hose prior to the arrival of firefighters, and they were able to substantially knock down the fire.

Crews were able to bring the fire under control by 1:22 a.m., and extinguished the fire by 3:37 a.m.

The fire caused an estimated $300,000 in damage. The cause of the fire is undetermined.

Crews responding to the blaze included Engine 1, Engine 10, Rescue 10 and Hazmat 10.