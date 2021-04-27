Maui News

Department of Liquor Control Office to move to new Maui County Service Center

April 27, 2021, 4:05 PM HST
* Updated April 27, 2:23 PM
1 Comment
The County of Maui Department of Liquor Control Wailuku Office will be moving from 2145 Kaohu Street, Room 105, Wailuku, to the new Maui County Service Center located at 110 ‘Ala‘ihi St., Room 212, Kahului, on May 13 and 14, 2021.

The Department of Liquor Control Wailuku office will still be accepting license renewal applications during the move on May 13 and 14, 2021. All other services will not be available at that time. All services are anticipated to be available on Monday, May 17, 2021, when offices and all department services will be located on the second floor of the Maui County Service Center.

The department’s US Postal Service mailing address will be 110 ‘Ala‘ihi St., Room 212, Kahului 96732.

All of the office phone numbers will remain the same:

  • Department of Liquor Control Office: (808) 243-7753
  • Enforcement Division: (808) 243-7101
  • Licensing & Permits Division: (808) 243-7063 

Office hours will change from 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, to 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. 

In accordance with the Rules of the Liquor Commission, the Department of Liquor Control office is required to be opened until 4:30 p.m. on certain days. These are on June 30, 2021, for applications of liquor license renewals, and on Aug. 2, 2021, for the filing of reports gross liquor sales and other records.

