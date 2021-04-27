A Maui woman was arrested on Monday for alleged violation of rules and orders related to travel quarantine.

Police say that upon arrival from Oʻahu, Patricia Baker, 42, was unable to present a negative pre-travel COVID-19 test from an approved facility and refused to provide the address and contact number for the location at which she would complete the state’s mandatory 10-day travel quarantine.

According to department reports, Baker then left the screening area and proceeded to baggage claim, where she was detained by Airport Police.

The woman was transported to the Wailuku Police Station for processing without incident. She was released from police custody after posting bail, which was set at $2,000.