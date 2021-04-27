Crime Statistics

Maui Resident Arrested at Kahului Airport for Alleged Quarantine Violation

April 27, 2021, 2:54 PM HST
18 Comments
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio...
A
A
A

A Maui woman was arrested on Monday for alleged violation of rules and orders related to travel quarantine.

Police say that upon arrival from Oʻahu, Patricia Baker, 42, was unable to present a negative pre-travel COVID-19 test from an approved facility and refused to provide the address and contact number for the location at which she would complete the state’s mandatory 10-day travel quarantine.

According to department reports, Baker then left the screening area and proceeded to baggage claim, where she was detained by Airport Police.

The woman was transported to the Wailuku Police Station for processing without incident. She was released from police custody after posting bail, which was set at $2,000.

E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments (18)
Trending Now
1Maui Police Seek Public Help in Ongoing-Death Investigation 2100+ Citations Issued at Kehena Beach in Month-Long Enforcement 3BREAKING: Senate Majority Leader, J. Kalani English of Maui to Retire Due to “Long-Haul” COVID-19 Effects 4Hawai‘i Health Officials say Child’s Death Attributed to COVID-19 5April 26, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 70 Cases (42 O‘ahu, 9 Maui, 3 Hawai‘i Island, 14 Kaua‘i, 2 Out-of-State) 6Two Residents Displaced from Home Fire in Waikapū, Maui