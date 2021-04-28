Listen to this Article 1 minute

New Maui County Service Center at 110 ʻAlaʻihi St. in Kahului. Photo Courtesy: Maui County

The Department of Public Works’ Development Services Administration will move its Kahului office from 86 Kamehameha Avenue to its new location at the Maui County Service Center at 110 Ala`ihi St., Suite 203 on Monday, May 3.

The current DSA Kahului office will close for moving on Thursday, April 29 and Friday, April 30.

Office hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Monday through Friday.

DSA Kahului services include:

Building inspections,

Electrical permits and inspections, and

Plumbing permits and inspections.

The updated DSA Kahului Office USPS mailing address is 110 Ala`ihi St., Suite 214, Kahului 96732.

Office phone numbers will remain the same:

Building Inspection Section: (808) 270-7375

Electrical Section: (808) 270-7255

Plumbing Section: (808) 270-7368