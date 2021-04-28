Maui Business
Development Services Administration Moves Kahului Office to Maui County Service Center Location, May 3
The Department of Public Works’ Development Services Administration will move its Kahului office from 86 Kamehameha Avenue to its new location at the Maui County Service Center at 110 Ala`ihi St., Suite 203 on Monday, May 3.
The current DSA Kahului office will close for moving on Thursday, April 29 and Friday, April 30.
Office hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Monday through Friday.
DSA Kahului services include:
- Building inspections,
- Electrical permits and inspections, and
- Plumbing permits and inspections.
The updated DSA Kahului Office USPS mailing address is 110 Ala`ihi St., Suite 214, Kahului 96732.
Office phone numbers will remain the same:
- Building Inspection Section: (808) 270-7375
- Electrical Section: (808) 270-7255
- Plumbing Section: (808) 270-7368
