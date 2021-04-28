Maui News

Lānaʻi Continues Full Distance Learning Through Friday Due to Malfunctioning Electrical Equipment

April 28, 2021
Updated April 28
Lānaʻi. PC: file courtesy Office of Council Services.

Lānaʻi High & Elementary School (LHES) students will continue full distance learning through the end of this week due to a power outage caused by malfunctioning electrical equipment.

The Department of Education is working with Hawaiian Electric and the state Department of Accounting and General Services to expedite repairs and restore power.

Parents were informed of the schedule change yesterday. 

LHES and the Department extended thanks to Pūlama Lāna‘i for their kōkua with a refrigerated container to store food items while the schoolʻs cafeteria is impacted by the outage. The container allows the school to preserve existing perishables and incoming food shipments.

Grab-and-go remains on hold; however, the school is working on meal service options for students targeting later this week and will inform families of any updates.

