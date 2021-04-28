Love The Sea. PC: courtesy.

Love The Sea, a local nonprofit on Maui, has been named a finalist for Land Rover USA’s Defender Above & Beyond Service Awards.

Love The Sea is seeking help from the local community to win the award, which is determined by online votes. The winning nonprofit will be awarded a new, customized Land Rover Defender to assist in its beach and ocean cleanups.

“We’re thrilled to be recognized by Land Rover as a finalist for these awards,” said Campbell Farrell, executive director for Love The Sea. “We want to invite the Hawaiʻi community and anyone who cares about a plastic-free ocean to vote for Love The Sea. This is a great opportunity for us to continue making an impact on our ocean and coastal areas.”

To watch the finalist video submissions and to cast votes visit: https://www.landroverusa.com/experiences/events-and-sponsorships/defender-service-awards/vote/coastal-and-marine-conservation.html

The public can vote daily through May 3, 2021.

The Defender Above & Beyond Service finalists, sponsored by Land Rover North America, are five nonprofits who go Above & Beyond to protect marine life, clean up the coasts, engage youth in science and nature, and empower veterans through environmental restoration.

The five finalists include: Force Blue, Inc. (Mt. Pleasant, SC); Love The Sea (Maui, HI); New York Marine Rescue Center (Riverhead, NY); National Marine Mammal Foundation (San Diego, CA); and The Outside Foundation (Hilton Head, SC).

Love The Sea is a nonprofit organization co-founded in 2015 by Campbell Farrell, a passionate waterman who decided to make a change for the well-being of our ocean and its inhabitants. The vision of Love The Sea is to live in a world where the ocean is healthy and abundant with life—not plastic. Love The Sea is on a mission with coalition partners to monitor and clean every oceanfront mile in the Hawaiian Islands and beyond.