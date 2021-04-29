Maui Economic Opportunity’s Business Development Center presents its next series of “Core Four Business Planning” classes starting from 9 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 4 through Thursday, June 3, 2021.

The five-week series will be held online with two-hour sessions on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The course costs $50 and financial assistance is available.

MEO BDC’s Core Four Business Planning course consists of a total of 24 hours of instruction on how to write a business plan while providing the information you need to know to start, operate and grow your business. It is perfect for those thinking of starting a business or those who are just starting and need further direction.

Registration is required for the five-week series and can be done by submitting an online application through the Business Development Center section.

Enrollment forms also can be obtained on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at MEO’s Family Center in Wailuku by appointment. The building is closed to the public due to COVID-19 protocols so individuals need to call ahead at (808) 249-2990.

Those interested in learning more about the entrepreneurial training course can call Heather at MEO’s Business Development Center at (808) 249-2990.

Funding from the County of Maui Mayor’s Office of Economic Development helps to make the Core Four Business Planning classes possible.