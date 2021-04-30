Use your smartphone at a photo station to monitor water levels and waterbirds. Mounted brackets help visitors properly position their smartphones, ensuring that photos added to the time lapse are consistently aligned. Photo by USFWS.

Keālia Pond National Wildlife Refuge and Friends of Keālia Pond National Wildlife Refuge are partnering to support the Chronolog project, a nation-wide citizen science project that encourages visitors to document natural changes throughout the refuge.

Visitors can capture and email photos taken from two stations along Keālia Coastal Boardwalk to help the refuge monitor seasonal changes and gather data on the wetland ecosystem. Photos will help create a time-lapse story of the refuge’s water levels and Hawaiian waterbird activity.

“Keālia Pond National Wildlife Refuge is excited to provide this opportunity for visitors to get involved and document their wildlife refuge,” said Courtney Brown, Keālia Pond NWR visitor service manager. “It is a fun and easy way to assist refuge staff in caring for this special place.”

This technology is easy to use and all you need is a cell phone. Learn more at: https://www.chronolog.io/project/Keālia-Pond-National-Wildlife-Refuge

Keālia Pond is host to some 30 species of birds, including migratory waterfowl and the endangered Hawaiian stilt and coot. The refuge has walking trails and a coastal boardwalk located in Maui’s largest lowland wetland.

Established in 1992, the wildlife refuge covers more than 700 acres between Kīhei and Māʻalaea.

The Keālia Coastal Boardwalk is open seven days a week from sunrise until 7 p.m., including federal holidays. The Visitor Center and main refuge wildlife viewing area is temporarily closed.