Maui Business

Maui Mall Village Celebrates Mother’s Day with Promotion, May 1-9

May 1, 2021, 10:00 AM HST
* Updated April 30, 6:00 PM
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio...
A
A
A

Maui Mall Village is holding a Mother’s Day promotion from May 1 through May 9. Shoppers who make purchases totaling $150 or more can redeem their receipts for a Maui Mall Village 10-liter dry bag.

“Maui Mall Village is thrilled to help celebrate the Moms in the community by offering this special gift with purchase,” said Brian Yano, group manager of Maui Retail, JLL. “It’s a great way for us to give back to our patrons and put a spotlight on the wide variety of terrific shops and restaurants at the Village.”

Receipts can be combined from multiple purchases but must total $150 or more – excluding purchases from Whole Foods Market, Longs Drugs, T.J. Maxx and gift card purchases.

Shoppers can bring their receipts to Hawaiian Islands Creations or YNVU Clothing Company to redeem. This offer is available while supplies last and there is a limit of one dry bag per person. Rules and restrictions apply. See MauiMallVillage.com for details.

Maui Mall Village is located in central Kahului and is home to some of Maui’s favorite restaurants and retailers including T.J. Maxx, Whole Foods Market, Longs Drugs, Tasaka Guri Guri, Fun Factory, Color Nail Salon & Spa, Maui Candy Company, Hawaii Hunters, Maui Creations, Pure Barre and so much more.

E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1BREAKING: Maui Post-Arrival Testing and Inter-County Travel FAQs 2Three Men Arrested at Kahului Airport for Alleged Quarantine Violations 3Maui COVID-19 Cluster Report Shows Cases in Food, Travel and Social Gathering Sectors 4Mayor Michael Victorino Takes Action on Unkempt Private Parcel Adjacent to Kahului Harbor 5Youth Football Cluster Identified: 7 on Maui and 6 on O‘ahu Test Positive for COVID-19 6Maui Police Chief Tivoli Faaumu Retires After 35 Years of Service