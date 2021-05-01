Maui Mall Village is holding a Mother’s Day promotion from May 1 through May 9. Shoppers who make purchases totaling $150 or more can redeem their receipts for a Maui Mall Village 10-liter dry bag.

“Maui Mall Village is thrilled to help celebrate the Moms in the community by offering this special gift with purchase,” said Brian Yano, group manager of Maui Retail, JLL. “It’s a great way for us to give back to our patrons and put a spotlight on the wide variety of terrific shops and restaurants at the Village.”

Receipts can be combined from multiple purchases but must total $150 or more – excluding purchases from Whole Foods Market, Longs Drugs, T.J. Maxx and gift card purchases.

Shoppers can bring their receipts to Hawaiian Islands Creations or YNVU Clothing Company to redeem. This offer is available while supplies last and there is a limit of one dry bag per person. Rules and restrictions apply. See MauiMallVillage.com for details.

Maui Mall Village is located in central Kahului and is home to some of Maui’s favorite restaurants and retailers including T.J. Maxx, Whole Foods Market, Longs Drugs, Tasaka Guri Guri, Fun Factory, Color Nail Salon & Spa, Maui Candy Company, Hawaii Hunters, Maui Creations, Pure Barre and so much more.