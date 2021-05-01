The Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian is celebrating the lūʻau. This three-part series explains why the lūʻau holds a unique position within Hawaiian celebrations and significant events, such as births, graduations, weddings and many more ‘ohana (family) gatherings.
The series explores the story of the lūʻau and how it showcases music, hula, and traditional food preparation, and the importance of sharing these traditions through the generations. The program received Federal support from the Asian Pacific American Initiatives Pool, administered by the Smithsonian Asian Pacific American Center.
The program will be available on demand May 1-30, 2021: