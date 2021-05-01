Image credit: valdecasas

The Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian is celebrating the lūʻau. This three-part series explains why the lūʻau holds a unique position within Hawaiian celebrations and significant events, such as births, graduations, weddings and many more ‘ohana (family) gatherings.

The series explores the story of the lūʻau and how it showcases music, hula, and traditional food preparation, and the importance of sharing these traditions through the generations. The program received Federal support from the Asian Pacific American Initiatives Pool, administered by the Smithsonian Asian Pacific American Center.

The program will be available on demand May 1-30, 2021:

The Story of the Lūʻau: The History and Culture of the Lūʻau. Premieres May 1, 2021 at 6 a.m.

The Story of the Lūʻau: Traditional Foods explained by Chef Kealoha Domingo. Chef and Hawaiian cultural practitioner Kealoha Domingo elevates the art of cooking to a new level by honoring the connection to the ‘āina (land), kanaka (humankind), and mea ʻai (food). He learned the traditions from his father and is sharing that knowledge with his son, Kahikinaokalā. He presents the foods associated with lūʻau and illustrates the values associated with sharing them in community. Premieres May 1, 2021 at 6:30 a.m.

The Story of the Lūʻau: Hula, an expression of cultural understanding. Kumu, Vicky Holt Takamine, along with her son and granddaughter, illustrate how hula expresses cultural understanding and is an essential element in the Lūʻau experience. They also demonstrate how a new contemporary hula is created. Premieres May 1, 2021 at 7 a.m.

: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLS6nSmuURFJDYRySrEBo_N_C8K6i5dD1X