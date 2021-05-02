An Aloha House client participates in a group counseling session while practicing correct social-distancing and safety precautions earlier this year. Telehealth has become an important resource for clients seeking services during the pandemic. PC: Aloha House.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had profound impacts on the mental health of people of all ages. “Now more than ever it is critical to reduce the stigma around mental health struggles that may prevent individuals from seeking help,” according to Maui Behavioral Health Resources.

In November 2020, the Center for Disease Control reported that 44 percent of Americans were dealing with either depression or anxiety and recent polls also show that many are turning to substance use to cope during these stressful times.

Aloha House is a local agency that is addressing these needs. Since 1977, Aloha House has been delivering critical services to those suffering from drug and alcohol use. The agency also provides residential treatment, a sober living program, outpatient services, detox services and mental health counseling and therapy, serving approximately 6,000 clients per year.

“With effective treatment, we know that individuals with mental health and substance use conditions can recover and lead full, productive lives,” said Jerry Welch, president of the organization’s board of directors.

“May is Mental Health Awareness Month and we want to ensure the community knows services are available,” said Jud Cunningham, CEO of Aloha House. “This honorary month was started by Mental Health America in 1949 and is designed to communicate the importance of mental health to overall health.”

Aloha House services are available island-wide via telehealth and several providers are available in West Maui, Central Maui and Upcountry for in-person services.

Aloha House is a partner agency within Maui Behavioral Health Resources, an umbrella organization of three nonprofit agencies: Maui Youth & Family Services, Aloha House and Malama Family Recovery Center. It is the largest non-profit treatment provider on Maui. All three agencies seek to provide mental health and substance abuse treatment to Maui residents.

After operating independently for many years, the three agencies merged in 2008 to share and maximize their expertise, reduce overhead costs and eliminate service duplication. Together, the three agencies provide services to almost 8,000 individuals in the Maui community each year.

Those seeking help can call 808-579-8414 or visit online.