Maui News

Maui Teen Finishes T2 at US Open Local Qualifier

May 2, 2021, 8:24 AM HST
* Updated May 2, 8:26 AM
4 Comments
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio...
A
A
A

Reagan James Miles. PC: Scott Miles / Photo Ambassador, Four Seasons Resort Maui.

Reagan James Miles, 15, of Kīhei, Maui, earned the 2nd Alternate spot to the 2021 US Open final qualifier event during a local qualifying event held on Lei Day at the King Kamehameha Golf Club.

Miles shot 76 to tie for second and finish one shot behind winner Sam Cyr. Miles then competed in a three man playoff for the two alternate spots. Kyle Hayashi earned the Alternate 1 spot on the 3rd playoff hole.

It was Miles’ first-ever men’s golf tournament and it was played on the long 7,060 yard course in strong winds.

The Maui event is one of more than 100 US Open local qualifying events being held around the US and Canada. Saturday’s local qualifier was hosted by the Hawaiʻi State Golf Association.

Golfweek reports that the US-based final qualifiers kick off on May 24 and continue through June 7. The US Open will be played at Torrey Pines Golf Course’s South Course in San Diego, California, on June 17-20, 2021.

E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments (4)
Trending Now
1BREAKING: Maui Post-Arrival Testing and Inter-County Travel FAQs 2Three Men Arrested at Kahului Airport for Alleged Quarantine Violations 3Maui COVID-19 Cluster Report Shows Cases in Food, Travel and Social Gathering Sectors 4Mayor Michael Victorino Takes Action on Unkempt Private Parcel Adjacent to Kahului Harbor 5Youth Football Cluster Identified: 7 on Maui and 6 on O‘ahu Test Positive for COVID-19 6Maui Police Chief Tivoli Faaumu Retires After 35 Years of Service