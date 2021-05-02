Reagan James Miles. PC: Scott Miles / Photo Ambassador, Four Seasons Resort Maui.

Reagan James Miles, 15, of Kīhei, Maui, earned the 2nd Alternate spot to the 2021 US Open final qualifier event during a local qualifying event held on Lei Day at the King Kamehameha Golf Club.

Miles shot 76 to tie for second and finish one shot behind winner Sam Cyr. Miles then competed in a three man playoff for the two alternate spots. Kyle Hayashi earned the Alternate 1 spot on the 3rd playoff hole.

It was Miles’ first-ever men’s golf tournament and it was played on the long 7,060 yard course in strong winds.

The Maui event is one of more than 100 US Open local qualifying events being held around the US and Canada. Saturday’s local qualifier was hosted by the Hawaiʻi State Golf Association.

Golfweek reports that the US-based final qualifiers kick off on May 24 and continue through June 7. The US Open will be played at Torrey Pines Golf Course’s South Course in San Diego, California, on June 17-20, 2021.